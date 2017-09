March 21 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc

* Elected steven g. Rogers as independent director and also appointed rogers as a member of audit committee

* Cedar realty trust elects steven g. Rogers to the company’s board of directors

* Board of directors has increased size of board from six members to seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)