March 21 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* Qtrly net income per ads, basic $0.21

* Nq mobile inc. Reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads, basic $0.46

* Q4 revenue rose 42.1 percent to $127.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)