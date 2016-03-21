FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces Q4 results, expansions at Minot Ingredient facility
March 21, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces Q4 results, expansions at Minot Ingredient facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc :

* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results, dividend and expansions at Minot Ingredient facility

* Addition of production capacity at Minot for increased fibre processing,granulated pulse flour production, to commence installation in June 2016

* Addition of production line four to increase overall production capacity, planned to commence installation in Q3 2016

* Examining feasibility of adding pulse flour and fibre processing capacity in Turkey

* Adjusted EBITDA was $32.9 million for unaudited 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015 , an increase of 34.8% over $24.4 million

* Both production lines at Minot Ingredient facility are expected to be commissioned by Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

