BRIEF-Akorn sees 2016 GAAP share between $1.56 - $1.66

March 22 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc

* GAAP EPS of $1.56 - $1.66 expected in 2016

* Sees FY 2015 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.93

* Sees FY 2015 revenue about $985 million

* Adjusted EPS of $2.10 - $2.20 expected in 2016

* Remains Akorn’s goal to file its restated 2014 financial information and delinquent 2015 financial results with sec by may 9, 2016

* Akorn provides preliminary unaudited full year 2015 financial results and issues 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2015 GAAP earnings per share $1.14

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 8 percent