BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q4 results
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly adjusted ffo $0.26 per unit

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “we are continuously assessing potential acquisitions in our target markets and will focus on ones offering value and stability”

* Inovalis real estate investment trust reports solid financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly FFO $0.22 per unit

* After year-end, terminated finance lease on Hanover property, refinanced with an interest-only 7-year mortgage financing of eur 12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
