BRIEF-Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT capital
March 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc

* Says financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed

* Says the transaction for cowen is expected to be mildly accretive to book value

* Says transaction for Cowen is expected to be slightly dilutive to tangible book value in the first year

* Agreement where Cowen and Co will acquire crt's credit products, credit research, special situations,emerging markets units

* Says CRT will use the proceeds from the transaction to invest further in its equities, banking and rates businesses

* CRT to use proceeds to further invest in equities, banking and rates businesses

* Cowen and Company will acquire CRT’s credit products, credit research, special situations and emerging markets units

* Financial terms of transaction are undisclosed

* Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT Capital

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
