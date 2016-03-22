BRIEF-Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT capital

March 22 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc

* Says financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed

* Says the transaction for cowen is expected to be mildly accretive to book value

* Says transaction for Cowen is expected to be slightly dilutive to tangible book value in the first year

* Agreement where Cowen and Co will acquire crt’s credit products, credit research, special situations,emerging markets units

* Says CRT will use the proceeds from the transaction to invest further in its equities, banking and rates businesses

* CRT to use proceeds to further invest in equities, banking and rates businesses

* Cowen and Company will acquire CRT’s credit products, credit research, special situations and emerging markets units

* Financial terms of transaction are undisclosed

* Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)