BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Ltd says signed on an amendment to loan agreement that will cancel and replace previous loan
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Ltd says signed on an amendment to loan agreement that will cancel and replace previous loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Signed on an amendment to loan agreement that will cancel and replace previous loan

* Subject to prepayment of eur 15.0 million to bank by march 31, 2016, new terms will apply to loan

* Elbit Imaging Ltd says eur 7 million will be repaid on november 30, 2016 and balance will be repaid on november 30, 2017 instead of february 20, 2017 in existing loan agreement

* Will not have prepayment obligation for notes’ repurchase which will be executed by company during 2016 up to nis 50 million

* Net cash flow received from refinancing radisson blu hotel in bucharest romania up to eur 97 million shall not have repayment obligations

* Elbit imaging announces signing an amendment to the loan agreement with bank Hapoalim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
