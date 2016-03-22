FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Corporation announces offering of $500 million senior notes due 2026
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Corporation announces offering of $500 million senior notes due 2026

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp

* Expects approximately $492 million in net proceeds from sale of notes

* Will retain balance of net proceeds as additional cash on hand or in cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities

* Says intends to use net proceeds in future for working capital and general corporate purposes

* Company will use net proceeds to pay down outstanding amounts under its senior secured revolving credit facility

* Boyd Gaming Corporation announces offering of $500 million senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
