BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Corporation announces offering of $500 million senior notes due 2026

* Expects approximately $492 million in net proceeds from sale of notes

* Will retain balance of net proceeds as additional cash on hand or in cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities

* Says intends to use net proceeds in future for working capital and general corporate purposes

* Company will use net proceeds to pay down outstanding amounts under its senior secured revolving credit facility

