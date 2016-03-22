FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearwater reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12
March 22, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clearwater reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports record sales and adjusted EBITDA for 2015

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 sales C$165.5 million, up 38 percent

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.05per share

* Says current chief financial officer, Robert Wight will retire later this year

* Says Teresa Fortney will be appointed vice president and chief financial officer effective March 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

