BRIEF-IGM financial inc. announces leadership changes

March 22 (Reuters) - Igm Financial Inc
* Igm financial inc. Announces leadership changes
* Jeffrey R. Carney, CFA, will be appointed as president and chief executive officer of investors group, effective at annual meeting
* Carney will also become president and chief executive officer of IGM financial inc
* Board is engaged in a process to select a new president and chief executive officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation
* Murray Taylor to retire as president and chief executive officer of investors group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: