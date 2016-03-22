FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGM financial inc. announces leadership changes
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Igm Financial Inc

* Igm financial inc. Announces leadership changes

* Jeffrey R. Carney, CFA, will be appointed as president and chief executive officer of investors group, effective at annual meeting

* Carney will also become president and chief executive officer of IGM financial inc

* Board is engaged in a process to select a new president and chief executive officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation

* Murray Taylor to retire as president and chief executive officer of investors group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

