BRIEF-IGM financial inc. announces leadership changes

March 22 (Reuters) - Igm Financial Inc

* Igm financial inc. Announces leadership changes

* Jeffrey R. Carney, CFA, will be appointed as president and chief executive officer of investors group, effective at annual meeting

* Carney will also become president and chief executive officer of IGM financial inc

* Board is engaged in a process to select a new president and chief executive officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation

* Murray Taylor to retire as president and chief executive officer of investors group