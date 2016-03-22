FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regionalcare Hospital Partners, Capella Healthcare to merge
March 22, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regionalcare Hospital Partners, Capella Healthcare to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Regionalcare Hospital Partners Inc:

* Regionalcare Hospital Partners and Capella Healthcare announce plans to merge

* Terms of deal were not disclosed

* Financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada , Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and UBS

* Marty Rash , current board chair and CEO of Regionalcare, will assume role of executive board chair for combined company

* Michael Wiechart, current Capella Board Vice-Chair,President,CEO of Capella, will lead new organization as President,CEO Source text for Eikon:

