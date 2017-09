March 22 (Reuters) - B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd :

* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Going forward, anticipate further reduction in debt

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: