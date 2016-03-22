BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners announces preliminary Q4 results, provides update on Southcross Holdings LP bankruptcy

March 22 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp

* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces preliminary results for fourth quarter 2015; provides update on Southcross Holdings LP

* Processed gas volumes during Q4 averaged about 437 MMCF/D, consistent with Q3 2015 volumes of about 441 MMCF/D

* Expects to report Q4 2015 adjusted ebitda at upper end of previously provided guidance range of $23 million to $25 million

* Southcross Holdings LP entered into a restructuring support agreement with its owners, majority of its senior lenders

* Says Southcross and its subsidiaries are not included in these actions, will not be a party to chapter 11 cases

* Volume of NGLS produced during Q4 increased by about 6% over Q3 2015 volumes to about 46,000 bbls/d

* Has agreed to commit up to $50 million to fund any potential equity cure requirements of Southcross through fiscal year 2016

* Southcross Holdings LP intends to commence cases under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code