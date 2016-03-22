BRIEF-Fieldex to buy 100 pct interest in high grade industrial minerals Teslo project in Quebec

March 22 (Reuters) - Fieldex Exploration Inc :

* Fieldex to acquire ownership of 100 percent interest in the high grade industrial minerals teslo project in Quebec

* Entered into two agreements to purchase 100 percent interest in 16 mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 hectares

* 16 mining claims located 15 km northwest of city of Buckingham and 170 km west of Montreal city in province of Quebec

* In consideration for acquisition, fieldex will issue to each of vendors 4 million shares of fieldex at a deemed price of $0.05per share