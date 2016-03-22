BRIEF-Steelcase reports Q4 adjusted EPS $0.64

March 22 (Reuters) - Steelcase Inc

* “still expect to see modest growth in fiscal 2017”

* Steelcase reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 excluding items

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $690 million to $715 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 organic revenue growth was 1 percent after adjusting for about $17.4 million of currency translation effects,impact of small acquisition

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 revenue $747.9 million

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: