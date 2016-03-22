FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Communities to buy Carefree Communities for $1.68 bln
March 22, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Communities to buy Carefree Communities for $1.68 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* At closing of deal , company will assume approximately $1.0 billion of debt

* Says at closing, co will issue seller $225.0 million in shares of its common stock at an issuance price of $67.57 per share

* Says company will pay balance of purchase price in cash

* Sun communities, inc. To acquire carefree communities for $1.68 billion high-quality portfolio focused in prime coastal markets conference call today at 5:00 pm est

* In addition during month of march, company acquired two manufactured housing communities for a total consideration of $37.8 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

