BRIEF-Pico Holdings reaches agreement with Leder Holdings
March 22, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pico Holdings reaches agreement with Leder Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc :

* Pico Holdings reaches agreement with Leder Holdings

* Pursuant to agreement, Leder Holdings terminated its special meeting solicitation, effective immediately

* Pico and Leder have agreed to terms regarding mutual releases, mutual non-disparagement and expense reimbursement

* Pursuant to agreement, Leder Holdings has agreed to withdraw its consents for a special meeting of shareholders

* Under terms of agreement, Leder Holdings has agreed to abide by certain standstill provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
