March 22 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell Midstream Partners LP announces offering of common units

* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 8.5 million common units

* Expects to use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under Co’s revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)