BRIEF-Worthington Industries report Q3 earnings per share $0.46
March 22, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Worthington Industries report Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc

* Wsp earnings will be consolidated within steel processing segment beginning march 1, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On march 1, 2016, worthington obtained operating control of wsp joint venture with united states steel corporation

* Q3 net earnings included pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges totaling $83.8 million, which reduced eps by $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $707.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Worthington reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales $647.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $707.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

