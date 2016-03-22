FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Michaels Cos intends to buy 2 mln shares from underwriters
March 22, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Michaels Cos intends to buy 2 mln shares from underwriters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc :

* Says company intends to purchase from underwriters 2 million shares of such common stock

* Intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand

* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 17 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock

* Selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

