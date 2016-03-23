FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glori Energy posts Q4 adj. loss $0.14/shr
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glori Energy posts Q4 adj. loss $0.14/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Glori Energy Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.85

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $1.8 million versus $3.8 million

* Says capital expenditures for 2016 fiscal year are expected to total approximately $1.0 million

* Cost reductions implemented in q1 that are estimated to result in annualized cost benefit of approximately $3 million

* Total production in q4 of 2015 decreased approximately 5% from q3 2015 production

* Q4 2014 production was 525 net boe/d, down 5 percent from q3; average realized oil price of $67.04

* Glori energy reports fourth quarter 2015 operating and financial results

* Says continuing to pursue acquisition of oil properties that are appropriate for implementation of its aero system

* Glori energy says will likely need to raise additional financing to fund operations and repay $10.3 million outstanding gep term loan maturing march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
