BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics Inc

March 23 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics, Inc

* Myers Squibb Co - will acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Padlock, a private, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company

* Myers Squibb co - gains full-rights to padlock’s protein/peptidyl arginine deiminase (PAD) inhibitor discovery program

* Says transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and by the stockholders of padlock

* Myers - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to $375 million upon achievement by Bristol-Myers Squibb of certain events

* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to $225 million