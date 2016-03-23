FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics Inc
March 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics, Inc

* Myers Squibb Co - will acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Padlock, a private, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company

* Myers Squibb co - gains full-rights to padlock’s protein/peptidyl arginine deiminase (PAD) inhibitor discovery program

* Says transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and by the stockholders of padlock

* Myers - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to $375 million upon achievement by Bristol-Myers Squibb of certain events

* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

