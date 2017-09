March 23 (Reuters) - Armstrong Energy Inc

* Armstrong Energy, Inc. announces results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2015

* For 2016, capital spending is currently expected to be in range of $8 million to $12 million

* Armstrong anticipates forecasted production for 2016 to be lower than actual production during 2015

* Q4 revenue $82.2 million