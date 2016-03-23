BRIEF-Ikang Healthcare Group to acquire Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

March 23 (Reuters) - Ikang Healthcare Group Inc

* Ikang announces acquisition of Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

* Ikang Healthcare Group Inc says now owns a 60 pct equity in joint venture, which controls 100 pct ownership of Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

* Ikang Healthcare Group Inc says has formed joint venture with Guizhou Hearst Healthcare Management Co., Ltd

* Says deal will effectively expand its presence in southwest China market