BRIEF-Ikang Healthcare Group to acquire Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center
March 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ikang Healthcare Group to acquire Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Ikang Healthcare Group Inc

* Ikang announces acquisition of Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

* Ikang Healthcare Group Inc says now owns a 60 pct equity in joint venture, which controls 100 pct ownership of Guizhou Wishstar Medical Center

* Ikang Healthcare Group Inc says has formed joint venture with Guizhou Hearst Healthcare Management Co., Ltd

* Says deal will effectively expand its presence in southwest China market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

