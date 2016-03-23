FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-General Mills Q3 earnings per share $0.59
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Mills Q3 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - General Mills Reports Fiscal 2016 Third

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $16.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Green giant divestiture reduced u.s. Retail net sales growth by 5 points and pound volume by 6 points in q3

* On a constant-currency basis, net sales declined 4 percent in quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 sales $4.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion

* Qtrly net sales for general mills’ consolidated international businesses declined 13 percent to $1.07 billion

* General mills inc q3 net sales for u.s. Retail segment totaled $2.48 billion , down 7 percent from prior year

* Expects to incur a non-cash charge of approximately $35 million pretax in q4 related to venezuela divestiture

* Company estimates an 8-cent headwind from currency translation in 2016

* Says venezuela subsidiary transaction is not expected to have a material impact on company’s ongoing financial results

* Impact of green giant sale, continued foreign exchange headwinds will result in reported decline in q4 net sales, adjusted eps

* Quarter results in line with expectations, reaffirms full-year outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.