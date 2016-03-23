BRIEF-General Mills Q3 earnings per share $0.59

March 23 (Reuters) - General Mills Reports Fiscal 2016 Third

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $16.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Green giant divestiture reduced u.s. Retail net sales growth by 5 points and pound volume by 6 points in q3

* On a constant-currency basis, net sales declined 4 percent in quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 sales $4.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion

* Qtrly net sales for general mills’ consolidated international businesses declined 13 percent to $1.07 billion

* General mills inc q3 net sales for u.s. Retail segment totaled $2.48 billion , down 7 percent from prior year

* Expects to incur a non-cash charge of approximately $35 million pretax in q4 related to venezuela divestiture

* Company estimates an 8-cent headwind from currency translation in 2016

* Says venezuela subsidiary transaction is not expected to have a material impact on company’s ongoing financial results

* Impact of green giant sale, continued foreign exchange headwinds will result in reported decline in q4 net sales, adjusted eps

* Quarter results in line with expectations, reaffirms full-year outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S