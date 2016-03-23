BRIEF-Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO

March 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO

* Says Robert J. Gamgort, chief executive officer of company since july 2009 , will be leaving Pinnacle at end of April

* Gamgort will continue to lead Pinnacle and serve on company’s board of directors until time of departure

* Robert J. Gamgort , CEO, will be leaving Pinnacle at end of april to assume role of CEO of Keurig Green Mountain

* Pinnacle board of directors has activated its search process, with search committee already evaluating both internal and external candidate

* Search process is expected to conclude in time for a "seamless transition with Gamgort"