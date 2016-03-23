FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO

* Says Robert J. Gamgort, chief executive officer of company since july 2009 , will be leaving Pinnacle at end of April

* Gamgort will continue to lead Pinnacle and serve on company’s board of directors until time of departure

* Robert J. Gamgort , CEO, will be leaving Pinnacle at end of april to assume role of CEO of Keurig Green Mountain

* Pinnacle board of directors has activated its search process, with search committee already evaluating both internal and external candidate

* Search process is expected to conclude in time for a “seamless transition with Gamgort” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.