BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says its is evaluating strategic options regarding planned divestiture of ValidSoft

March 23 (Reuters) - Elephant Talk Communications Corp
* Will not totally foreclose consummating validsoft sale transaction with buyer as originally contemplated
* Will no longer give preference or exclusivity to cross river initiatives llc
* Is working with an investment bank to evaluate strategic options regarding planned divestiture of validsoft
* “despite setback in divestiture of validsoft, company’s restructuring plan is otherwise progressing on track”
* Elephant talk communications updates shareholders on validsoft divestiture