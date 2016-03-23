FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says its is evaluating strategic options regarding planned divestiture of ValidSoft
March 23, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says its is evaluating strategic options regarding planned divestiture of ValidSoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Will not totally foreclose consummating validsoft sale transaction with buyer as originally contemplated

* Will no longer give preference or exclusivity to cross river initiatives llc

* Is working with an investment bank to evaluate strategic options regarding planned divestiture of validsoft

* “despite setback in divestiture of validsoft, company’s restructuring plan is otherwise progressing on track”

* Elephant talk communications updates shareholders on validsoft divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
