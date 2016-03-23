BRIEF-Amaya says CEO, Baazov will be fully exonerated

March 23 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* Amaya does not anticipate charges will have any impact on management or day-to-day affairs of operating business

* There will be no change to pokerstars or full tilt product offerings, either in customer experience, player fund security or game integrity

* Says continues to cooperate with amf

* Does not currently anticipate material negative impact on current or potential licenses, approvals or partnerships due to allegations against baazov

* Amaya inc says baazov denies allegations against him, and amaya believes they are without merit and expects baazov will be fully exonerated

* Amaya inc says independent members of board received and reviewed information and concluded that no action should be taken

