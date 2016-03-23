FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amaya says CEO, Baazov will be fully exonerated
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amaya says CEO, Baazov will be fully exonerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* Amaya does not anticipate charges will have any impact on management or day-to-day affairs of operating business

* There will be no change to pokerstars or full tilt product offerings, either in customer experience, player fund security or game integrity

* Says there will be no change to pokerstars or full tilt product offerings

* Says continues to cooperate with amf

* Does not currently anticipate material negative impact on current or potential licenses, approvals or partnerships due to allegations against baazov

* Amaya inc says baazov denies allegations against him, and amaya believes they are without merit and expects baazov will be fully exonerated

* Amaya inc says independent members of board received and reviewed information and concluded that no action should be taken

* Amaya provides update to quebec securities investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

