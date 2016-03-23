BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT, unit announce an increase to previously announced secondary offering

March 23 (Reuters) - Milestone Apartments REIT

* Says previously announced secondary offering by MileSouth has been increased to 10 million trust units of REIT

* Milestone Apartments REIT and MileSouth Apartment Portfolio LP announce an increase to previously announced secondary bought deal equity offering

* Units will be sold by MileSouth at a price of C$16.50/unit, on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of about C$165 million

* Says upon completion of offering, expects that MileSouth will own approximately 2.4% ownership interest in reit