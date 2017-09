March 23 (Reuters) - Intl Fcstone Inc

* Agreed to amend its existing $140 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Amends existing credit facility to extend maturity and to increase size of credit facility to $205 million

* Intl fcstone inc. Announces new three year credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)