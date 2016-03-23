FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mercury Systems to acquire certain businesses from Microsemi for $300 million
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mercury Systems to acquire certain businesses from Microsemi for $300 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, mercury will acquire the businesses for a total purchase price of $300 million

* Says transaction expected to be highly accretive to fy17 adjusted eps and adjusted ebitda margin

* Acquisition and associated deal expenses expected to be funded with combination of committed financing for a new $265 million bank term loan a

* Acquisition and associated transaction expenses are expected to be also funded with approximately $50 million of mercury’s cash on hand

* Mercury systems to acquire embedded security, rf and microwave, and custom microelectronics businesses from microsemi corporation

* Expects to raise target financial model to 22 - 26% adjusted ebitda margin in fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.