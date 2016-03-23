FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trimetals Mining's subsidiary provides update on the arbitration against Bolivia
March 23, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trimetals Mining's subsidiary provides update on the arbitration against Bolivia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Trimetals Mining

* Bolivia filed its rejoinder memorial on merits in sasl’s international arbitration against bolivia

* South american silver seeks compensation for damages in amount of us$ 385.7 million

* Alternatively, south american silver seeks restitution of malku khota project with monetary damages of us$176.4 million, including pre-award interest

* Trimetals mining inc.’s subsidiary, south american silver limited, provides update on the arbitration against bolivia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

