BRIEF-Trimetals Mining's subsidiary provides update on the arbitration against Bolivia

* Bolivia filed its rejoinder memorial on merits in sasl’s international arbitration against bolivia

* South american silver seeks compensation for damages in amount of us$ 385.7 million

* Alternatively, south american silver seeks restitution of malku khota project with monetary damages of us$176.4 million, including pre-award interest

* Trimetals mining inc.'s subsidiary, south american silver limited, provides update on the arbitration against bolivia