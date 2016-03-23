FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.25
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.25

* Qtrly total revenue $418.9 million versus $420.0 million

* With respect to integration of mci, company has targeted annual synergies of approximately $10 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* Management expects core aftermarket revenue will grow by approximately 5% in fiscal 2016

* Sees to deliver new buses and coaches of approximately 3,450 eus during fiscal 2016 (53 week period), which compares to 3,265 eus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.