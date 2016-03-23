BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.25

March 23 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.25

* Qtrly total revenue $418.9 million versus $420.0 million

* With respect to integration of mci, company has targeted annual synergies of approximately $10 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* Management expects core aftermarket revenue will grow by approximately 5% in fiscal 2016

* Sees to deliver new buses and coaches of approximately 3,450 eus during fiscal 2016 (53 week period), which compares to 3,265 eus