March 23, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuel Tech reports Q4 loss per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full

* Says capital projects backlog for the apc segment increased to $22.2 million at december 31, 2015 from $18.0 million

* Says “remain optimistic that apc sales for 2016 will be higher than 2015”

* “lower natural gas prices and declining energy use negatively impacted fuel chem during 2015, and this will likely continue in 2016”

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $20.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Year financial results

* Q4 revenue $18.2 million versus $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

