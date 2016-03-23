BRIEF-Fuel Tech reports Q4 loss per share $0.39

March 23 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full

* Says capital projects backlog for the apc segment increased to $22.2 million at december 31, 2015 from $18.0 million

* Says “remain optimistic that apc sales for 2016 will be higher than 2015”

* “lower natural gas prices and declining energy use negatively impacted fuel chem during 2015, and this will likely continue in 2016”

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $20.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Year financial results

* Q4 revenue $18.2 million versus $18.7 million