March 23 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.7325 per share

* Raytheon Company increases dividend by 9.3 percent; 12th consecutive annual increase

* Board of directors has voted to increase company's annual dividend payout rate by 9.3 percent, from $2.68 to $2.93 per share