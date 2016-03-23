FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources- CEO Brad Mills is transitioning as board's executive chairman
March 23, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources- CEO Brad Mills is transitioning as board's executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces changes to executive team and to board of directors

* Effective immediately, Brad Mills, chief executive officer of company, is transitioning to executive chairman of board

* At same time, Braam Jonker, currently serving as chairman of board, will be assuming role of lead independent director

* Sanjay Swarup will continue in his role as chief financial officer

* Replacing Mills as president and chief executive officer is Mark Sander, currently president of Mandalay resources

* Sanjay Swarup has agreed to step down and not stand for re-election to board, to enable appointment of mark sander to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

