BRIEF-Mandalay Resources- CEO Brad Mills is transitioning as board's executive chairman

March 23 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp :
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces changes to executive team and to board of directors
* Effective immediately, Brad Mills, chief executive officer of company, is transitioning to executive chairman of board
* At same time, Braam Jonker, currently serving as chairman of board, will be assuming role of lead independent director
* Sanjay Swarup will continue in his role as chief financial officer
* Replacing Mills as president and chief executive officer is Mark Sander, currently president of Mandalay resources
* Sanjay Swarup has agreed to step down and not stand for re-election to board, to enable appointment of mark sander to board