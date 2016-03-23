FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado reports Q4 loss per share $1.73
March 23, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eldorado reports Q4 loss per share $1.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Eldorado Reports 2015 Year

* Says for 2016, kisladag is expected to produce between 225,000-240,000 ounces of gold

* During 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges of $476.0 million in goodwill mainly related to greece

* Says remains committed over long-term to projects in greece and its numerous stakeholders within greece

* Suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective q1 of 2016

* End and fourth quarter financial and operational results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says during 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $1.1 billion in property, plant and equipment

* Qtrly gold production 171,310 ounces versus 203,952 ounces

* Qtrly gold revenues were $199.3 million versus $259 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
