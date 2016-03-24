FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HB Fuller financial says Q1 adj share $0.43
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HB Fuller financial says Q1 adj share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Hb Fuller Co

* Plan to invest $60 million in capital items in 2016

* Says “relevant underlying exposure in argentina has now been substantially eliminated”

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Financial performance guidance for 2016 is unchanged relative to original guidance provided in january of this year

* Says “recorded unusually high foreign currency losses in quarter, almost entirely related to devaluation of argentine peso”

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* h.b. Fuller reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $474.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $477.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
