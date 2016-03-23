FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Strongco posts Q4 loss per share $0.40
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Strongco posts Q4 loss per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Strongco Corp :

* Strongco announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Qtrly revenues $128.2 million versus $128.8 million

* Management anticipates a continuation of challenging market conditions in Canada in 2016, particularly in Alberta and Quebec

* “Alberta , with no recovery in price of oil anticipated in near term, economic activity across entire province is expected to remain depressed”

* Markets for residential construction & forestry expected to remain active in 2016, will result in continued demand for heavy equipment

* Qtrly loss per share $0.40

* In response to market conditions & weak outlook, management made adjustments to cost structure with layoffs & other cost reductions

* Layoffs in 2015 resulted in a reduction in headcount of 45, or 7%, of company’s workforce in Canada

* “in Quebec, overall, demand for heavy equipment and cranes is expected to remain soft in near term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.