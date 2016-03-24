FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.15/shr
March 24, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial metals company reports second quarter earnings per share of $0.09; or $0.15 adjusted earnings per share(+) excluding costs associated with senior note tender offers closed february 17, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q1, elected to change accounting method used to value inventories from last-in, first-out method to weighted average cost method

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect demand for finished steel products to improve heading into fiscal Q3

* Says changes in accounting method for its Americas mills, Americas recycling and Americas fabrication segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
