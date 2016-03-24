BRIEF-Scholastic reports Q3 loss $0.21/shr from continuing operations

March 24 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Revenue as reported in Q3 was $366 million, compared to $346.5 million a year ago

* Q3 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items

* Lowering its free cash flow guidance for current fiscal year to $25 to $35 million from its previous guidance of $35 to $45 million

* Excluding foreign exchange translation impact of $9 million in quarter, Q3 revenue was $375 million, an increase of more than 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.65 billion

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of approximately $1.35