BRIEF-Scholastic reports Q3 loss $0.21/shr from continuing operations
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scholastic reports Q3 loss $0.21/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Revenue as reported in Q3 was $366 million, compared to $346.5 million a year ago

* Q3 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items

* Lowering its free cash flow guidance for current fiscal year to $25 to $35 million from its previous guidance of $35 to $45 million

* Excluding foreign exchange translation impact of $9 million in quarter, Q3 revenue was $375 million, an increase of more than 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.65 billion

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of approximately $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
