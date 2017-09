March 24 (Reuters) - Wealth Minerals Ltd :

* Wealth minerals ltd says net proceeds from placement are intended to be used to fund costs related to ongoing discussions with Li3 energy, inc

* Brokered private placement and negotiates debt settlements

* Brokered private placement of common shares consisting of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)