BRIEF-Critical control announces 2015 year end financial results
March 24, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Critical control announces 2015 year end financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* During 2016 will continue to fully integrate operations acquired with measurement services acquisition

* Critical control announces 2015 year end financial results

* During 2016, will continue business process reengineering commenced in 2015 to integrate us,canadian business

* Management believes corporation will return to profitability in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
