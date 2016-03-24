FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL mobile divestment
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL mobile divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc

* Jiutian has entered into a termination and share purchase agreement with Jiutian and a subsidiary of company

* Pursuant to agreement, shi will acquire 22% equity interest in FL mobile by terminating relevant contractual arrangements

* Shi will pay company a total consideration of RMB880 million

* Expects to receive 50% of total consideration, or RMB440 million , within 60 business days from date of agreement

* Board of directors and audit committee have approved agreement and Jiutian transaction

* NQ mobile inc. provides an update on the FL mobile divestment Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.