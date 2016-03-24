FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aemetis acquires rights to LanzaTech's patented gas-to-ethanol technology in California
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aemetis acquires rights to LanzaTech's patented gas-to-ethanol technology in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis acquires license from Lanzatech with California exclusive rights for advanced ethanol from biomass including forest and ag wastes

* Agreement provides for 12 years of exclusive rights in California based upon achieving certain milestones

* First adoption of Lanzatech tech will be an 8 million gallon per year processing unit related to Keyes plant, to be built by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.