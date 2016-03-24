FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spin Master reports Q4 loss per share $0.13
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spin Master reports Q4 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master reports strong 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $258.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees gross product sales for first half of 2016 to be at upper end of 25-30 pct range of total gross product sales for 2016

* For 2016, expects organic gross product sales growth to be toward upper end of long term growth target range of mid to high single digits

* 2016 adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be consistent with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
