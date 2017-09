March 24 (Reuters) - Così, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2015 Fourth Quarter And Year

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Company-Owned net restaurant sales for q4 of $23.6 million increased 26.5% from last year

* “expect to meet our conservative sales estimates for 2016”

* End results

* Q4 revenue rose 23.1 percent to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)