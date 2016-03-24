FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Turtle beach sees FY 2016 revenue $160-$172 mln
March 24, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turtle beach sees FY 2016 revenue $160-$172 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp

* For Q1 of 2016, turtle beach expects net revenue to increase 10% to approximately $21.7 million compared to $19.7 million in Q1 of 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $167.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 loss per share about $0.32

* Q4 loss per share $1.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company continues to expect headset gross margins to increase 400 basis points to 30% in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $19.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Turtle beach reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $160 million to $172 million

* Q4 revenue $84.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
