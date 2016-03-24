FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports Q4 loss of 4 cents per share
March 24, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports Q4 loss of 4 cents per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Aura Minerals Inc

* Says loss of $0.04 per share for three months ended december 31, 2015

* As of date of this press release, aranzazu project is on care-and-maintenance

* Aura minerals announces fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial and operating results

* Gold production for q4 was 35,195 ounces versus 43,429 oz

* There was no copper production at aranzazu mine for q4 due to aranzazu’s operations having been temporarily suspended in january 2016

* Sees 2016 gold production in the range of 130,000 - 140,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

