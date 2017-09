March 24 (Reuters) - Buccaneer Gold Provides Corporate Update

* Clausi replaces paul zyla and will also continue to serve as a director

* Announces appointment of interim chief executive officer and date for annual and special meeting of shareholders

* Peter m. Clausi has been appointed as interim chief executive officer of company